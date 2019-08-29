Quechee man wounded in standoff reaches plea deal

A Quechee man wounded by troopers during an armed standoff has reached a plea deal, and Vermont's attorney general says the officer involved will not face charges.

James Luce, 19, on Wednesday admitted in court to six counts including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest in connection with an armed standoff with troopers in Hartford in May.

Police say it started when Luce got into a fight at a home on the Quechee West Hartford Road and allegedly assaulted a woman. It ended with an armed standoff and an officer firing at Luce and grazing him.

He was eventually taken into custody after being tased.

Windsor County State's Attorney David Cahill has said Luce had previous encounters with police over mental health issues.

In a separate announcement Thursday Attorney General T.J. Donovan said that Vermont State Police Trooper Eric Vitali, the officer involved in the shooting, would not face any charges.

Donovan says Luce pointed a shotgun toward police and that Trooper Vitali, in fear for his life, discharged his shotgun, striking Luce with buckshot and causing minor injuries to his leg and midsection. He says Vitali's decision to use deadly force was reasonable and justified.