Queen City celebrates New Year's with Highlight Burlington

The Queen City is ringing in the New Year with Highlight Burlington for the second straight year. Events started at 11 a.m. and will continue past midnight. Our Kiernan Brisson has a look.

File photo

He found a lot of people out enjoying the festivities.

There was skating at Leddy Park, live music performances at the soda plant and much more.

People said it is a great way to ring in the end of the decade with friends and family.

"We're going to go to dinner, skate around," said Merideth Murphy of Thomaston, Connecticut.

"Maybe the bonfire, too, part of the highlight events," said Kayla Rinaldi of Thomaston, Connecticut.

"Just celebrating the New Year basically, with my girlfriend and her mom, just coming to hang out," said Jack Labelle of Hinesburg.

"It works really well with the kids and walking around town and seeing different things, you know, it's a little bit for everybody," said Mike Pearl of New Hampshire.

At 8 p.m., the waterfront will be lit up with fireworks. Kiernan will have that and more for you tonight on the Channel 3 News at 11 p.m.