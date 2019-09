New York State Police say tips on social media helped lead to a suspected child flasher in Plattsburgh.

Authorities say Allan Pontes, 48, was arrested Monday in the town of Esopus, New York. The Queensbury man was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, public lewdness and exposure of a person in connection with an alleged incident outside the Plattsburgh Target on August 20.

Pontes is due in Beekmantown Court Tuesday.