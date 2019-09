A motorcyclist is in the hospital after being ejected from his bike in Lake George Tuesday night.

Police say Nicholas Monteleone, 34, was driving north on Route 9 when he went to pass in a no passing zone.

They say the Queensbury man hit the side of a pickup truck that was in a line of cars that were stopped trying to make a left hand turn.

Authorities say in addition to improper lane usage, excessive speed was also a factor in the crash.