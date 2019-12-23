Quick action urged in voting residency case in New Hampshire

Both sides in the legal fight over new residency standards for voting in New Hampshire want that the state Supreme Court to act quickly to provide guidance to voters.

The law makes out-of-state college students who vote in New Hampshire subject to residency requirements such as getting New Hampshire driver’s licenses.

A federal judge recently refused to block the law for the upcoming presidential primary and sent several questions to the Supreme Court.

The plaintiffs are asking for an expedited process, with filings due Jan. 13.

The state agreed that the litigation should be resolved as soon as possible to eliminate confusion.

12/22/2019 2:47:55 PM (GMT -5:00)