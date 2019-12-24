Quiet Christmas Eve at Burlington airport

If you're traveling this Christmas Eve, it's smooth sailing and flying out there.

Things were pretty quiet at the Burlington International Airport on Tuesday.

Most flights are on time and some were even early.

Travelers we spoke to said they were pleased with how easy their trip has been so far, especially those who have a long journey ahead of them.

"He's going to Africa," Alain Kasongo said of his brother, Basile Ngoy. "Congo. Just to see us but he had to go back because there is family there... From here to New York, New York to Paris, Paris to Congo. Yes, it's a two days flight. It's not easy."

Most travelers we spoke to had much closer destinations, either places in New England or Canada.