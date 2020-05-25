Quiet Memorial Day; officials encourage you to get outside safely

Memorial Day is looking a lot different this year for every Vermont town, but especially in the Queen City.

Usually, Monday morning is when runners from across our region, and even the country, are recovering after 26.2 miles on our streets, but this year, the Queen City is a lot quieter.

In an effort to reduce overcrowding and limit large gatherings, the Vermont City Marathon was cancelled earlier this year in response to the pandemic. It's been rescheduled to take place this October.

There won't be any kind of parade here in observation of Memorial Day, either.

Mayor Miro Weinberger says he hopes residents will embody the mentality of those who we remember today, instead.

"So many of them were part of these collective efforts that got us through our greatest challenges as a country, and we're being tested again in a way that calls for collective action and sacrifice. I hope we can kind of hold onto that kind of spirit that past generations of Americans have used to get through challenges," said Weinberger.

In place of the marathon, RunVermont officials are encouraging runners participate in a virtual series called "Give out, Give back."

They say they want you to go on a run on your own and staying at a local hotel.

Memorial Day also marks the start to hiking season in Vermont and this year is no different. But the state is asking you take extra precautions when you're enjoying the outdoors.

Hiking is a perfect opportunity to exercise and get some fresh air and officials say they want you to take advantage of the state's many options as long as you stay smart and courteous.

Officials have update trail ettiquette to reflect changes due to the pandemic.

Out-of-staters are still asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days after arriving in Vermont and before engaging in any activities.

Avoid popular trailheads during the middle of the day, when they're most crowded and opt for an early morning or evening trip, instead.

Stay at least six feet away from others as much as possible and have a face covering on your neck at the ready should you get too close.

Keep single file to create more room, even if that mean's you're hiking slower than you want to, but keep moving to avoid a backup. And always leash your dog.

"If you can make a personal decision to go outside and go hiking, that's wonderful. We want you to do that, but you should also be taking personal responsibility for your actions when you're out there," said Jessica Savage, the Recreation Program Manager of the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation.

State Parks also aren't staffed, but otherwise the trails won't look that different, besides the signs you embrace the "Park, Play, Move On" mentality so everyone can enjoy the experience.

They also say mud season conditions still persist in a lot of places, so you'll likely encounter snow at higher elevations.