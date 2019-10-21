Quiet Riot drummer reveals stage 4 cancer diagnosis

Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali has stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Banali made the announcement on the Facebook page of radio personality and podcaster Mitch Lafon.

“The original prognosis was very scary. I had quite a battle on my hands and it took a lot, but I am thankful to say that after several rounds of chemo and other treatments, I am on the mend,” Banali said in the post.

“The road ahead is not going to be easy, but cancer has met its match and I plan to continue fighting.”

After missing several performances in recent months, Banali said he plans to return this week.

“I intend to play the Quiet Riot concert at the Whiskey A Go Go on Saturday October 26th and to continue touring in 2020 with Quiet Riot, so I hope to see you there.”

Quiet Riot is best known for its 1983 hits “Cum on Feel the Noize” and “Bang Your Head (Metal Health).”

