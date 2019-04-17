Quinn, Plummer confirmed to lead NH Department of Safety

New Hampshire's Executive Council has confirmed Gov. Chris Sununu's picks to lead the Department of Safety.

The council on Wednesday confirmed Bob Quinn as commissioner and Perry Plummer as assistant commissioner of the department.

Quinn previously served as head of the state police and as assistant commissioner of the Safety Department. He is succeeding former commissioner John Barthelmes, who retired.

Plummer has been the director of Homeland Security.

