Quirky Northeast Kingdom store up for sale after 50 years

When you stop in at Currier's Quality Market in Glover, you're traveling into Vermont's past.

"It's pretty unique, yeah. Lots of dead things!" Jeff Currier said.

Hundreds of taxidermy or stuffed animals seem to gaze at the customers around the store. It's where nature comes to you.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Tourists walk in here...

Jim Currier: They love it!

The real eye-catcher? A massive moose standing tall next to the post office. But store owner Jim Currier's animal kingdom is on the endangered list.

"Well, I am going to 80 shortly and the insurance is really what tipped the scales," he said.

Jim says his insurance company wants them to get rid of the wood heater in the basement along with other things. He says that would be cost-prohibitive.

So, the store that Jim has run for 54 years is on the market. He said if they don't find a buyer soon, they'll close up shop in late August, leaving quite a hole in the middle of Glover.

"It will be a big change, but hopefully someone will so we can come and get coffee in the morning," said Mark Colburn, a customer.

Jeff Currier, Jim's son, started in the store when he could barely see over the counter.

"Just to see it change... I don't know, it's going to be hard," Jeff said.

"This is his only job," Jim said.

"But it's time, it's just time," Jeff said.

Jim says there are people interested in purchasing the store but first all of his inventory will have to go.

"Hope that somebody buys all this," he said.

It's not only his mounted menagerie that will be going but years of memories.

"All these pictures, we are just going to give them away," Jim said. "I want to be careful because I don't want to cry."

The elder Currier says big box stores and online purchases have eaten into their business.

"Even myself goes to a big box store," he said. "What can I say."

However, they would likely gut the place and start over.

"I think good things are going to happen," Jim said.

A chance to start anew for both the Curriers and the store. But with it, a little bit of Vermont will be exiting the store.

"I always kinda felt when I walked in here, sort of a relief," Jim said. "Calm, you know? Yeah."