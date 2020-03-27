REAL ID deadline extended for one year due to coronavirus

The federal government is extending the deadline for REAL IDs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All states were supposed to be under new guidelines for issuing identification cards by this October, but now that deadline will be October 2021. The new identification cards have a gold star in the right-hand corner and will be required to board any domestic flight or enter a federal facility if you do not have a passport.

DMV around the country have closed or restricted access limiting people from getting their REAL IDs.

The REAL ID Act was passed in 2005. It enacted the 9/11 Commission's recommendation that the Federal Government "set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses."