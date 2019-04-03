REI to open in Vermont this fall

The outdoor gear seller REI will open a store in Vermont. And now we know when. The company says the Williston location will open this fall.

The new, 31,000-square-foot store will go into the old Toys R Us in Williston by the big box stores.

The company says it will start hiring soon online for the Williston location.

The company says it already has more than 31,000 members in Vermont. But currently, the closest store to Vermont is in Boston.

The Vermont store comes as the co-op expands in the Northeast. A second store will open in North Conway, New Hampshire, around the same time.

REI Co-op sells outdoor gear, rents equipment and leads outdoor experiences.