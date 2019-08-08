Rabies bait drop starts in Vermont next week

The annual effort to stop the spread of rabies among wild animals in Vermont kicks off next week.

The state is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to distribute about 450,000 rabies vaccine packs in rural areas of nine Vermont counties.

The bait will be dropped from planes or brought to residential areas by hand. The vaccine is a sweet-smelling oral bait that is attractive to raccoons and skunks.

The bait packs are not poisonous, but officials ask that you don't touch them. If your pet eats a bait or a child brings one home, officials say call the Vermont Rabies Hotline at 1-800-4-RABIES or call the number printed on the bait.