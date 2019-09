Officials say a raccoon in Barre has tested positive for rabies.

The department of health discovered the case last Sunday.

Experts urge people to have their pets vaccinated, feed them indoors and to keep trash in animal-proof containers.

If you think your pet has come into contact with the disease, officials say you should contact your veterinarian immediately.

If you come into contact with an animal that's not acting normal or is dead, call authorities immediately.