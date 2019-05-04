Race to finish the line, Plattsburgh's half marathon this weekend

Runners get ready! The tenth annual Plattsburgh half marathon is this weekend.

(Image Source: MGN)

Up to a thousand runners from all over the North Country, New England and Quebec will race to the finish line.

The youngest signed up is only 5-years-old and the oldest 77!

Stephanie Desautels started the marathon after her father was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease.

Now, it's a Plattsburgh tradition raising money for a good cause.

All proceeds are donated to TEAM FOX, a foundation run by actor Michael J Fox for Parkinson's Research.

Over the years, the half marathon has raised more than a quarter of a million dollars.

The race kicks off this Sunday at 8 AM.