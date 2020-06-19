Racial justice and Vermont's justice system

Today is Juneteenth, which marks the day in 1865 when the last slaves, who were in Texas, finally learned they were free. It's a cause for celebration and a reminder in the wake of George Floyd's death of how much further America must go to achieve racial equality. Our Dom Amato takes you to a celebration in Essex Junction.

At least 200 people were expected to show up at the Five Corners for the Juneteenth vigil.

The group held a similar event a few weeks ago in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Protesters stood on each of the sidewalks surrounding the Five Corners. Essex Resists, the group that organized the event, said it is part of an international effort to call out the effect of international racism and police violence.

They planned to hold index cards and read aloud names of Black Americans who have died due to police violence.

Everyone was asked to wear a mask and keep their distance from one another.

Earlier today I was in Burlington, where leaders in the legal community came together to pledge to do better to ensure that if people of color end up in the courtroom, they are treated without bias.

On Juneteenth, a group of about 100 public defenders, attorneys and community members showed solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in Vermont and had a moment of silence while on the ground with their hands behind their backs to understand what George Floyd went through.

Black and brown people make up less than 2% of Vermont's population and just over 9% of the state's prison population. This group is calling attention to their own biases that may have caused their clients to go to jail.

"If there is going to be decisions that affect them, it's going to be based on reason and law, and not on the color of their skin," said Josh O'Hara, a public defender.

And it's not just defense counsel looking to make a change.

"We've been able to dissect some of this and really be honest with ourselves about it and have some really uncomfortable conversations," Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George said.

George is having her office review pending cases of people of color in the county to see if racial bias may have played a factor in their prosecutions.

"Attorneys pulling the file looking at the case, so if they see that it is a Black defendant, they are able to then do that deeper dive," George said.

She says Vermont is not immune to racism and bias in the criminal justice system and she hopes to continue to make changes. Something both sides of the court agree on.

"It's important to have officials, public defenders, lawyers to come out and say were eliminating this from our system as best we can," O'Hara said.