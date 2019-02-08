Racist flyers prompt rally against hate in Burlington

Advocates from the LGBTQ and Jewish communities rallied in Burlington Friday against hate.

About 100 people gathered to show solidarity after a white supremacist group posted flyers around the city targeting a synagogue and two LGBTQ centers earlier this week. Police believe the group Patriot Front is responsible for the anti-gay and anti-Semitic messages.

Those at the rally spoke about the injustices both groups face in Vermont, noting this is not the first time they've been targeted.

"We're feeling tired because this is not new. We're scared, I think because these are threats on our lives and our identities and we feel like that being together is like so much more powerful than all of those other things," said Carter Shapiro of the UVM Queer Student Union.

Burlington police and state police provided security for the event. The investigation into the posters is still ongoing.