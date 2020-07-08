Racist graffiti prompts Adirondack diversity head to move

The head of a state-sponsored diversity program says she's moving out of an Adirondack village, saying racist graffiti makes her feel unsafe.

Nicky Hylton-Patterson tells the Adirondack Daily Enterprise that slurs and expletives were recently painted on a railroad bridge in Saranac Lake. She felt they were directed at her.

She moved there from the Bronx in December to take the new position of director of the Adirondack Diversity Initiative.

She plans to keep the position but will move to an undisclosed location.

The graffiti has been painted over and village police are investigating.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said state police will assist in the investigation.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)