Rain causes trouble on roads in the region

We've been hit hard by winter weather lately. Now, rain and freezing temperatures overnight will continue to make for tricky travel. Our Christina Guessferd found out how people are coping with the messy mix of weather.

The rain that has been pouring down across our region since Wednesday night has posed a lot of problems for rural communities, especially after the brutal snowstorm and arctic temperatures that followed earlier in the week. Now, the biggest issues are slippery, slushy roads that forced hundreds of schools to close or open late Thursday.

"I understand why because it's to keep kids safe, but it doesn't make it any less frustrating," mom Rose London said.

When London, a mother of three, saw the forecast Wednesday night, she was prepared for possible school delays, not cancellations.

"It was just like, alright, what do we do with them now?" London laughed.

"About quarter to six this morning my gut said this isn't going to go well," said Mark Tucker, the superintendent of the Washington-Northeast Supervisory Union.

Tucker made the decision to cancel classes at the Cabot School and Twinfield Union when roads crews in Plainfield, Cabot and Marshfield advised him bus routes were flooding.

"Most of our roads are dirt roads and they react differently to this kind of weather than you would think about with paved roads. So paved roads, water runs off. With dirt roads, not necessarily," Tucker explained.

It is steep dirt roads that make travel in mixed messy weather conditions so difficult. One road in Plainfield was sanded Wednesday night to prevent icing, but it all washed away as soon as the rain started coming down. Once temperatures drop and the weather turns to ice, getting up the road will be nearly impossible.

Plainfield Hardware store owner Rich Christiansen has had to keep sanding his lot because of the relentless rain.

"It's every half hour, 45 minutes," he said. "I think people were really positive about the snow earlier in the week, once it was finally taken care of and out of there, but today's been really challenging."

Now, Vermonters are wondering when this weather will finally let up.

"The superintendents that I talk to who have been doing this longer than me all say they've never seen a winter like this," Christiansen said.

Tucker says he's already had to cancel school five times this winter because of inclement weather, which has pushed back the last day of school by a week. And he points out it's only January, so he knows there could be more snow days ahead.