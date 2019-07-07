Rainy day doesn't stop Bakersfield celebration

It rained on Bakersfield’s Independence Day parade but that didn’t stop the celebration.

The annual party was held at the Bakersfield Town Park all day on Saturday. It featured a chicken barbecue, a bounce house, and a parade at noon. The parade started on Sunset Drive and ended at Bakersfield Elementary School. It only lasted a few minutes and got rained on as it was wrapping up.

“It rained but it was a very nice parade,” said Clem Paquette, one of the volunteers. “It's not a huge parade. It's very nice for a small town parade.”

People who attended said the celebration gives them the chance to spend time with family, friends and neighbors who they don’t get to see on a regular basis.

“This is a type of community where people work outside of Bakersfield so we don't always have a lot of time to spend together so this really makes a great time to do that,” said Michael Mudgett.

WCAX News also spoke with a group of cousins and asked them what they enjoyed the most about the event. Emmahlyn and Ava liked the bounce house the most. Miah and Jayden said their favorite part was the parade.

The event is expected to end with an air show at 7 p.m. and fireworks around 9 p.m.

