Rainy weather, mild temps means more frogs, salamanders

New Hampshire's Fish and Game Department says rainy weather and milder temperatures means more sightings of frogs, spotted salamanders, and toads.

The critters will be on the move to mate in temporary waterbodies called vernal pools. he department says over the next several weeks, residents can help the amphibians on their journeys to vernal pools by limiting driving after dark when it’s raining.

The department also encourages people to report their sightings online to the Reptile and Amphibian Reporting Program through New Hampshire Wildlife Sightings here.

4/26/2020 3:06:48 PM (GMT -4:00)