Raising awareness in the North Country about breastfeeding

World Breastfeeding Week kicks off Thursday.

In New York's North Country, breastfeeding coalitions in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties have celebrations and block parties planned over the next several days to celebrate and bring awareness to breastfeeding.

You don't need to be a breastfeeding family to attend, you just need to support families who do breastfeed.

Advocates for breastfeeding say it's one of the healthiest feeding options for moms and babies.

The groups hope that bringing awareness in a fun way will help break the stigma against breastfeeding in public.

"We hold events every year to celebrate breastfeeding and welcome people to come out and be in public and just say I do this or I support this and really just normalize that so it becomes widely accepted," said Sara Allen Taylor of the Child Care Council.

Here's a look at the events that are planned:

-8/1 Breastfeeding block party 5-7 p.m. -- US Oval, Plattsburgh

-8/2 10 a.m.-1 p.m. World Breastfeeding week block party -- 7551 Court St. Elizabethtown

-8/3 CVPH Big Latch On starts at 9:30 a.m. on CVPH front lawn

-8/8 Franklin Co. World Breastfeeding Week Celebration 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. -- Malone Rec Park's Kelly Pavilion