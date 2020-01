The state treasurer wants you and Vermonters with disabilities to know more about the program, Vermont ABLE.

The treasurer's office says since the program's launch in 2017, more than 350 Vermont ABLE accounts have been opened, allowing people to save nearly $1.5 million.

Beth Pearce, D-Vt. State Treasurer, spoke with our Galen Ettlin about how the program works and how it helps people who are disabled save money. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here to learn more about Vermont ABLE.