Raising funds, to raise awareness of homelessness

In its 30th year, the COTS walk had no issue bringing people out on a spring day.

“On a day like today, it’s very easy to walk a couple miles on a beautiful day,” said Izzy Rose of Williston.

“It's a beautiful day, it's a great cause,” said Deb Frizzell of South Burlington.

The fundraiser is a 3 mile trek around Burlington, following the path someone experiencing homelessness might travel to connect with the Committee on Temporary Shelter.



“I am always moved by how grateful they are for what seems to me, so little,” said Rita Markley, the executive director of COTS. She says the biggest change in the last 30 years is that there are now more shelters.

“There are a lot more working families with children who just can't make it, that was not the case 30 years ago,” said Markley who also points to the rising cost of housing. “Everybody is keenly aware of how scarce affordable housing is,” said Markley

Lucy Samara planned the first COTS walk 30 years ago.

“Subsidized housing has not kept up with the population increase,” said Samara who feels the work COTS does is even more important today with a larger need in the community

“I think it's more extreme now,” said Samara

Community members agree with the need for affordable housing.

“There is absolutely a need, especially in Burlington. Discrepancy is really hard to see,” said Rose

“I think it's important for people to know we have issues like this right here in our own state,” said Frizzell.

Organizers say the thousands of dollars raised from the event help make more resources available to those who need it most in the community.

“Just last year we stopped 269 families from losing their home in Chittenden County,” said Markley

And those numbers make it one step closer to their goal of having a community where no one is homeless

“People realize that the only thing standing between families with children and the streets is the committee on temporary shelter, COTS,” said Markley.