Rally supports Vt. principal suspended over social media post

The principal at the Windsor School has been on paid leave since making comments online about the Black Lives Matter movement. Thursday, a small group showed up in Windsor to rally in support of the educator.

"Voicing her opinion that all lives matter, I firmly believe in the same thing. That doesn't mean that I do not support Black Lives Matter," said Deanna Rondos of Cornish, New Hampshire.

Rondos was one of the half dozen people who showed up for Tiffany Riley. The principal was placed on leave several weeks ago after posting this online: "I firmly believe that Black Lives Matter, but I DO NOT agree with the coercive measures taken to get to this point... While I understand the urgency to feel compelled to advocate for black lives, what about our fellow law enforcement? What about all others who advocate for and demand equity for all?"

"I feel like this is kind of pinning us against each other, putting back against white," Rondos said.

"When people say all lives matter, which they do, it diminishes that Black Lives Matter. By diminishing that Black Lives Matter, I think that's another way of just, well, they matter but just in their place. And I find that offensive," said Paul Belaski of Windsor.

Belaski showed up to the modest rally with a Black Lives Matter sign. He was eventually joined by two others. He does not support the principal's comments.

"They seem to be insensitive and lacking compassion and perhaps understanding," he said.

The rally was organized by Eric Gershman, a Stowe resident. He's concerned at the message the Windsor School District is sending to the rest of the country. He says the board owes the principal an apology.

"And to think carefully about what we are teaching our children, which is they cannot have opinions and they have to walk in line or they are going to be ostracized, which they have done with Principal Riley," Gershman said.

Once the short event was over, Gershman was challenged by another young man at the rally who declined to give his name. The back and forth war of words ended peacefully.

We reached out to the district for comment but were referred to a statement from the board which said that they plan to meet with the principal next week to get more information to determine how to proceed.