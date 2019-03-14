Randolph, Newport awarded outdoor recreation grants

Randolph and Newport are the first communities to receive grants from the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative.

The program awards grants of $10,000 to $100,000 to help grow local economies through outdoor recreation. Randolph will get $65,000 for marketing and events, trail design and construction projects. Newport will get $35,000 for a trail connection project on the city's Waterfront.

"I can assure you that Randolph and RASTA are positioned perfectly to hit the ground running, execute these projects with attention to detail and the commitment to see them through," said Zac Freeman with the Rochester-Randolph Area Sports Trail Alliance.

"Our goal here is to encourage more outdoor recreation on the shores of Lake Memphremagog," said Jessica Booth with the City of Newport.

State officials say the grants are part of a pilot project that will help other communities in the future.

