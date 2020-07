RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) Starting Tuesday morning at 6 a.m., Route 12 in Randolph will be closed between the intersection of Windover Rd. and the intersection of Peth Rd.

This closure will remain in place for 12 hours as crews work to repair a failing culvert.

During the closure, there will be no possibility of through traffic.

It could get moved to Wednesday based on the weather.