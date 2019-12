Drivers in the Orange Country area may want to add a little extra time to their commute this week.

Part of 89 South in Randolph will be reduced to one lane for crews to clean up after a crash on Saturday morning.

A tanker truck in the passing lane lost control on the slush and ice and ended up over a guardrail. A pick-up truck was also involved, the driver of that car hit a tree. There were no injuries. There's no word on when both lanes will be back open.