Rare artifacts, snowshoe battle set for Fort Ticonderoga

Rare artifacts linked to a legendary figure from Colonial American warfare will be displayed during a one-day battle re-enactment being held at Fort Ticonderoga.

The privately owned historic site and museum in the southeastern Adirondacks is hosting a living history event Saturday. Dozens of re-enactors will restage the Battle on Snowshoes, fought near the fort in March 1758, during the French and Indian War.

The battle pitted Maj. Robert Rogers of New Hampshire and his rangers against a larger force of French, Canadians and Indians. The combatants fought on snowshoes because the snow was 3 feet deep in the woods.

Items associated with Rogers will be displayed, including his powder horn and a rare edition of his written account of his wartime experiences.

The guerrilla-style methods Rogers employed are still taught to today's U.S. Army Rangers.

