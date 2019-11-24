Today is the last day to enter the Rare Spirits raffle.

This year, the Vermont Department of Liquor Control is launching its biggest and broadest Rare Spirits raffle. The top tier products include Vermont's own Whistle Pig, Pappy Van Winkle, the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection and a Parker's Heritage 13 year, Elmer T. Lee 100th year tribute, Glenfiddich 23 year Grand Cru and many others. These rare, coveted liquors are highly requested and available in very limited quantities worldwide.

Money raised will support Spectrum Youth and Family Services.

The DLC Commissioner says, the idea is to give a program, like Spectrum, exposure and extra funding in a new way. It also gives Vermonters a chance at getting a product they normally would not purchase.

"A new approach of doing business. To create equal opportunities for everyone to participate and to have an organized, meaningful way of allocating these products to the general public," says Patrick Delainey, the DLC Commissioner.

To enter the raffle, you must be a Vermont resident over the age of twenty-one. Raffle tickets are $5 each, and you can purchase unlimited entries to as many raffles as you would like. Again, today is the last day to purchase tickets. The drawing is tomorrow.