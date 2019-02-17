Reaching new terrain

A Middlebury College alum wants to bring the sport of mountain biking back to his home country and become the first Olympic mountain biker to represent Afghanistan.

When he was in high school in Afghanistan, Farid Noori took a trip to the U.S. During that visit, he discovered mountain biking.

Farid went on to attend Middlebury College. He just finished up his economics degree. He raced for the Panthers, and continues to compete professionally as a CAT 1 racer. Farid is also a member of the Vermont Center for Emerging Technologies. VCET is helping Farid launch this venture.

Farid Noori and Dave Bradbury from VCET joined our Scott Fleishman in the WCAX studio.