The Vermont State Police are asking for help in locating a missing woman.

76-year old Catherine Klyce was reported missing Friday night just after 7 pm.

She resides in the town of Reading, on Tattle Street.

Klyce is 5'5 with white hair, 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray sweater with brown pants while walking her poodle.

Anyone with information should contact 802-722-4600.