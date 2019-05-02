Readsboro man arrested for threatening turkey hunter with rifle

A Bennington County man faces aggravated assault charges after firing a gun in the direction of a turkey hunter.

It happened Thursday morning in the town of Readsboro. Police say they responded to a call of shots being fired near a 70 year-old man who was turkey hunting on Bowen Drive.

Troopers say Michael Goodrich, 52, confronted the hunter and became angry after learning he had permission to hunt on the land. Police say he went away and came back with a 30/30 rifle, firing multiple shots in the direction of the property the victim was hunting on.

Goodrich was later arrested without incident. He's due in court Friday.