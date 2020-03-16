Ready or not, colleges launch online offerings for displaced students

Coronavirus has colleges and universities around the nation shutting down temporarily or for the rest of the semester. Now students are learning from home, but many questions remain.

Sophomore Breanna Ettrick is just one of the students at Rutgers University who was given short notice to pack up and go. She was planning to leave campus for spring break but then the school said take everything with you.

"They said everything has to be out and we might be out by the end of the semester," Ettrick said.

Her mom, Raquel, left work and drove two hours to pick her up. "We didn't have any boxes, we had to throw things in garbage bags and drag them down the hall," Raquel said.

Ettrick is home now and getting adjusted. "I have some classes that we're going to do conference calls -- video calls -- and others they are just giving us assignments and telling us to read the text book to do them," she said.

She's far from alone. With campuses nationwide shutting down, students like Isabella Collins are shifting to e-learning, but there are limitations.

"A lot of classes focus on group participation, exchange free flow of ideas, which has been challenged by an online platform," Collins said.

There are other questions, like will there be graduation ceremonies at the end of the semester. And many parents are waiting to find out how they will be reimbursed for pre-paid student housing and meals plans.

Reporter Diane King: What's your advice to other parents who are or may have to confront this.

Raquel Ettrick: My advice would be start prepping now, have a contingency plan in place.

Breanna Ettrick will miss her friends but her biggest concern is her grades. "I ask a lot of questions in class, I go to office hours pretty often. It's really hard to communicate with teachers through email, especially now that everybody is going to be emailing them," she said.

She's joining students across the country in a new college experience.