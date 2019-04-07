A day of realistic training for a group of Vermont firefighters.

About 30 firefighters worked simulated exercises on a house off of Pearl Street in Essex Junction Sunday.

Crews from multiple departments monitored the controlled burns inside while they took turns running drills.

Officials say the donated house is a huge opportunity to get a real life experience.

“It’s unusual for us to train under real circumstances, with real smoke , in a real house. Typical for what we may be called to with a real fire,” said Tim Wear, Assistant Chief of the Essex Junction Fire Department.

The house will now be torn down and a hotel is expected to take its spot.