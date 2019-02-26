Recall on deli ham sold in Vt., NH, NY

There's a recall on some deli ham that was sold in our area because it may be contaminated.

Sahlen Packing Company is recalling more than 13,000 pounds of ready-to-eat deli ham that they say could be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically plastic.

It was produced in January and sold at Price Chopper stores under the name "MARKET 32 BY PRICE CHOPPER BLACK FOREST HAM with natural juices caramel color added 97% FAT FREE."

It has a sell-by date on the label of 4/8/19 and the number "EST. 5155" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The ham was sold at stores in states including Vermont, New Hampshire and New York.