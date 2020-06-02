Recent college grads benefiting from impact of landmark ADA

Thirty years after the passage of the Americans With Disabilities Act, a new national survey shows that recent college graduates with disabilities are as likely to be as employed as their peers without disabilities.

Officials say the findings of the survey by the University of New Hampshire Institute on Disability reflect the pathways that have opened for people since the ADA, the 1990 civil rights law that prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in schools, jobs and other areas of public life.

But there were differences in job pay, satisfaction and other areas.

