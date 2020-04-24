Reform recommendations released for Bennington Police Department

The results from a report into the practices of the Bennington Police Department are out.

We told you at the end of last year that a consulting organization was being hired to conduct a 4-month study of the community relation policies of the police department.

This week, the International Association of Chiefs of Police issued a series of recommendations for reform.

According to the ACLU, the report found many deficiencies in the department.

They say in a survey of residents, 1 in 5 respondent reported feeling discriminated against by BPD officers.

The selectboard has scheduled a meeting for May 4 to go over the results.

Click here to see the report.