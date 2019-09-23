Record English Channel swimmer happy to be home

Sarah Thomas last week swam her way to a world record, becoming the first person to swim the English Channel non-stop four times.

Now the Colorado woman is saying it's great to be home after the grueling journey.

You may remember Thomas because we covered her swim in Lake Champlain in 2017.

Thomas spent 54 hours and ten minutes in cold water swimming back and forth across the English Channel. "It was long, it was hard, it was cold but it was great too," she said. "Thanks for all the support from everybody it's been really incredible."

Teams of fans followed along while she swam by checking her Facebook page.