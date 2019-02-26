Record-breaking wind gusts recorded on Mount Washington

Monday's winter storm was one for the record books in New Hampshire.

Forecasters recorded wind gusts of more than 170 miles per hour on Mount Washington.

"We've now hit a peak gust of 171 miles per hour," said Tod Padham, a meteorologist at the Mt. Washington Observatory.

The previous record was for a February wind gust and it blew away the 1972 measurement of 166 mph.

This is also the strongest wind recorded here in any month since 1985.

"Oh yeah! My coffee mug was actually rattling on the table just from the vibration of the building here. The windows were kind of flexing back and forth from the pressure changes with the wind," said Padham.

Forecasters are still safe up there because the observatory can handle wind gusts of up to 300 mph.