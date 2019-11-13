Record cold doesn't stop folks from getting out

Record cold temperatures didn't stop people in our region from getting outdoors Wednesday.

That includes fans and players attending the University of Vermont men's soccer teams America East Semifinals game against Hartford.

Spectators were all layered up and officials actually made some adjustments to the game so that players could spend as little time outside as needed. Players didn't line up for the start and they also had an extended halftime so they could go inside and warm up.

The players and fans weren't the only ones braving the weather and catching some people by surprise.

Reporter Ike Bendavid: Do you think its normal - being this cold in November?

Bruce Mederious: No, not at all.

"Winter came early -- super early," said Rachel Laundon of Waterbury.

"It's pretty early beginning of November -- it's pretty early," said Osman Sidik of South Burlington who braved the frigid weather as he joined his son to wait for the school bus. "Yeah, it's freezing out here."

"I wore Smartwool base-layer," Laundon said.

Others were working hard to clear the roads and streets. "I have been plowing, I have been shoveling," said one worker. "I'm sweating."

