Vermont officials say a record number of people have claimed missing money from the state totaling more than $6 million dollars.

According to the state treasurer's office more than 18,000 people or organizations claimed their missing money in the fiscal year ending in June -- the most for any any single year.

Unclaimed property includes un-cashed checks, lost valuables, forgotten security deposits, misplaced insurance policies, investments or estates.

Click here to find out if you have unclaimed property.