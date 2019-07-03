Record numbers of travelers expected this holiday week

Huge numbers of Americans are traveling for the Fourth of July holiday.

Be it by plane, train or automobile, AAA says holiday travelers can expect plenty of company. "It is going to be one for the record books. We are projecting that 49 million Americans will be traveling this holiday season -- up about 4 percent from what we saw in 2018," said AAA's Tamra Johnson.

The TSA anticipates screening more than 12 million people at its checkpoints between Wednesday and Sunday, with Sunday being the busiest day.

But most vacationers--more than 41 million--are expected to drive, including Carrie Accardi, who got an early start. "I can already tell I'm not going to have a great ride, Waze is telling me 3:15 and I'm normally 2:45," Accardi said.

New York, Detroit, San Francisco and Los Angeles can expect the most traffic. Atlanta, Boston, and Chicago will see brake-lights build Friday.

And DC drivers will experience the worst of it on the way home Sunday.

The good news is that prices at the pump are cheaper. The nationwide average is down 12 cents from 2018. "We definitely seeing something unique this year with gas prices going down during the summer period, which we don't typically see."

Now the best bet for missing traffic is to leave on the morning of July 4th -- Thursday morning.