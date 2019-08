A Maine woman has set a swimming record on Lake Memphremagog.

Pat Gallant-Charette swam the 25 mile lake, from Newport to Magog, Quebec. The 68-year-old grandmother from Westbrook, Maine, is now the oldest swimmer to do so under rules set by the Marathon Swimmers Federation. And we're told she completed the swim with an injured arm.

She's also the fourth person to complete the Triple Crown of Lake Monster Swims, swimming the length of Loch Ness and Lake Tahoe as well.