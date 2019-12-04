Record year for nesting loons in Vermont

Vermont's nesting loons had a record year in 2019.

According to Vermont Fish and Wildlife, a record 101 nesting pairs were recorded this year.

They say this is the highest since loon monitoring began back in 1978.

We're told 75 of those loon nests successfully produced 115 chicks this year. And 87 chicks survived through August which they say exceeded the past five-year average survival of 73 percent.

They say it's a success story here in Vermont as there were only seven nesting pairs back in 1983 that produced only nine chicks. Now, it's grown to over 100 nesting pairs.

Officials want to remind you to avoid lead fishing tackle which can sometimes be swallowed by loons. When that happens, they can suffer the effects of lead poisoning.