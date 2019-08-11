A local non-profit is working hard to help the environment through recycling and reusing. Olivia Lyons joins us now in studio to tell us more.

Did you know about 125 million used tennis balls end up in America's landfills each year? A Vermont organization called RecycleBalls is working to change that number and find new uses for those used balls.

RecycleBalls began in 2016, when Derrick Senior realized the impact each game of tennis has.

"Ka-chuck, you open up a can, it's a great sound. You play with the balls for about an hour and a half, and then we trash those balls. It sort of hit me like, we've got to be wasting so many balls in this country," said Derrick Senior, founder of RecycleBalls.

With help of some engineers they were able to create a machine out of old farm equipment. The machine strips the yellow fur, grinds the tennis ball and then separates them into bins. The organization collects eight-thousand to ten-thousand tennis balls each day, five days a week, from as far away as Hawaii. Boxes are sent to facilities with pre-paid UPS shipping labels, leaving no cost for the tennis facility.

The Edge in Burlington has seen cleaner courts since incorporating the boxes.

"We get feedback all the time that they like the bins on the court and they feel like they're doing something good for the environment," said Joyce Doud.

With Wilson as a sponsor, donations and selling some balls as doggy balls, they've been able to stay afloat.

Senior says, "So far it's been successful and we have struggled a bit to make ends meet, but I'm extremely encouraged our future looks bright."

The organization is testing "Green Gold," ground up recycled balls without the yellow fur, for bases of signs, components in tennis courts, stucco products and shoes. Senior is most excited about their latest use for the entire tennis ball as horse turf in arenas.

Senior says, "We call that Vermont Green Gold and that material is ideally suited for horse footing. It binds the sand and it creates a nice rubbery compound."

In the past, Hemlock Hill Farm used shredded tires, but tennis balls are a much less toxic option. They just laid about one-thousand pounds of Vermont Green Gold.

Peter Joy with Hemlock Hill Farm says, "Horses love to canter and to trot on something soft, so the rubber in the tennis ball is an ideal footing for them. Also if the yellow felt on the tennis balls attracts moisture, then you prevent the arena from being dusty."

Paula Donahue is a high school student worker for the summer who rides and exercises horses.

"My first impression was wow, it's really green. but it feels a lot comfier when you're walking around and lighter when you're riding," says Donahue.