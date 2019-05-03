'Red Carpet' program leading new residents to Rutland

Community members are working hard to convince people to move Rutland.

Back in February, we introduced you to a woman who moved to Rutland with her husband from New Jersey. Members of the Rutland community worked with them to make sure their move was as smooth as possible and to connect them with a social network here so that they could fit right in.

The program became known as the "Rutland Red Carpet." It's designed to make people feel welcome and bring in new residents.

Our Cat Viglienzoni got the numbers to see if the program has been successful.

"It has worked really well so far," said Mary Cohen, the executive director of the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce.

Cohen says since last fall, 11 families have moved here. Not all of them were due to the efforts of the Red Carpet team. But she says employers are taking notice, asking for potential employees to be added to the program.

"Employers can sometimes do financial incentives. What they can't do as well is introduce people as well to the community. And that's kind of our role. And it's helping people make decisions even a little faster," Cohen said.

She says right now, they are working with 28 people who want to come here. Many are making their final preparations to do so. This past weekend, five new families were added to the list.

Mary Cohen: They are very good leads. They are people who are serious about making this decision.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: Why do they tell you they're looking at Rutland?

Mary Cohen: I think a lot of it is the sense of community that we have. Obviously, the Red Carpet helps with that. They're looking to get out of the rat race. They're looking for an affordable place to live... These families are critically important, not only as employees, but greater tax base. People's taxes will go down if we share that pool a little bit more.

Many of the interested people are young families, which Vermont is aggressively courting.