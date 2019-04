Dozens of homes in Barre are safer after free smoke and carbon monoxide alarms were installed by American Red Cross volunteers.

Teams were out over the weekend and were in more than 50 homes.

194 smoke alarms and 72 carbon monoxide alarms went up. Also, three hard of hearing bed shaker alarms were installed.

Organizers say these alarms can help save a life during a fire.

The next installation day is this Saturday in Keene.