For the next two weeks, you can get help installing free smoke alarms with the American Red Cross.

Local volunteers and partners will visit homes in Barre and Keene, New Hampshire, as part of their national Sound the Alarm event happening in 100 cities across the country.

This Saturday they will be at the Barre Municipal Auditorium and next Saturday they will be at Keene High School.

They say most deaths from fires occur in homes without working smoke alarms.