Red Sox attendant accused of sexual assault at youth prison

A spokesman for the Boston Red Sox tells The Associated Press that the team suspended one of its clubhouse attendants after he was charged with repeatedly raping a teenage boy at a youth detention center in New Hampshire in the late 1990s.

Stephen Murphy, of Danvers, was charged in July with 26 counts of aggravated felonious assault.

He and another former youth counselor are accused of sexually assaulting the boy at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.

A Red Sox spokesman said Monday that Murphy was suspended without pay when officials learned of the allegations.

Murphy's lawyer has said his client denies all the charges.

1/6/2020 7:08:43 PM (GMT -5:00)